18:02 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Hurghada, a shark attacked a man. The incident happened about 30 meters from the shore of Dream Beach in front of other vacationers. The victim's companion managed to escape, but the man himself died as a result of the attack.





Videos circulating on social media showing a predator eating its prey alive. The locals on the boats tried to help, but to no avail.

The deceased man turned out to be a Russian, the Russian Consulate General in Hurghada said.

Now no one is allowed into the water. Shark fins have also been seen on the beaches of neighboring hotels in the last few days, but vacationers and lifeguards thought they were dolphins.

Proof that the shark was recruited by Ukraine will be provided later.