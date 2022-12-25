In the Czech Republic, 49 people were suspected of supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Czech police have declared suspicion on 49 citizens because of their public support for Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
According to Radio Prague, this was stated by the press secretary of the Presidium of the Police Ondrej Moravcik. In total, as of the end of November, 86 such cases were registered in the Czech Republic, he noted.
According to Radio Prague, this was stated by the press secretary of the Presidium of the Police Ondrej Moravcik. In total, as of the end of November, 86 such cases were registered in the Czech Republic, he noted.
According to the publication, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the total number of complaints related to Ukraine has exceeded one thousand.. Some of them do not meet the requirements prescribed by law and cannot be prosecuted.
At the end of October, it was reported that a Czech court had issued a verdict in a case against two bloggers who allowed themselves to incite hatred against Ukrainians.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments