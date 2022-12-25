In the Czech Republic, 49 people were suspected of supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine

15:22 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Czech police have declared suspicion on 49 citizens because of their public support for Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.



According to Radio Prague, this was stated by the press secretary of the Presidium of the Police Ondrej Moravcik. In total, as of the end of November, 86 such cases were registered in the Czech Republic, he noted.

"Police statistics show that the number of such cases continues to grow. In October, the police recorded 83 cases of approval of the Russian invasion and reported charges to 44 people, " the report says.

According to the publication, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the total number of complaints related to Ukraine has exceeded one thousand.. Some of them do not meet the requirements prescribed by law and cannot be prosecuted.