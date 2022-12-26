Wagner PMC camp hit in CAR

08:16 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In the city of Bosangoa, Central African Republic, an unidentified aircraft attacked a camp with Russian militants from Wagner PMC. This was announced on November 28 by the press service of the government of the Central African Republic.



The report notes that the strike was carried out by a plane that flew in from a neighboring country on Monday night.. The country's authorities said that the plane dropped bombs on a soldiers' camp in the north of the country, and also hit the location of Wagner PMC militants, which the authorities call their "allies".



As a result of the airstrike, no one was injured, the authorities launched an investigation to determine who was responsible for the strike.



The country's government said in a statement that the strike caused serious property damage.



Etienne Ngeretum, head of the Bosangoa Regional Forest Resources Authority, said the plane made four strikes on militant positions at 2:50 am, but no one noticed the plane itself because of the night.



The official said that the blow was made on a cotton factory, which was occupied by Wagner PKK militants, and after the explosions, nails and pieces of iron were found on the spot.



The mayor of the city, Pierre Denamguer, also confirmed the airstrikes to the French agency Le Monde.