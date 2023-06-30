British intelligence analyzed Russia's spending on the war in Ukraine

09:59 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In a June report, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), highlighted by British intelligence, estimated Russia's military spending budget for 2023 at around 6.6 trillion rubles ($85.8 billion).

This equates to roughly 4.4% of Russian GDP, compared to 3.6% in 2021 before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, Russia's true military spending remains unknown due to lack of transparency.. In particular, due to the use of classified budget items, which make up approximately 22% of the total budget of the Russian Federation.

"While only part of the defense budget is spent on the war in Ukraine, the increase in spending underscores the cost of Russia's activities in Ukraine," the British intelligence report said.

In addition, Russia will almost certainly face additional direct budget spending on defense due to the war - including spending on security in the occupied regions and defense measures in regions bordering Ukraine, British intelligence noted.