British intelligence announced the consequences of the loss of the Russian Federation of the Il-22M aircraft during the Prigogine rebellion

10:59 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The loss of the Il-22M aircraft by the Russians during the Wagner PMC mutiny will have a negative impact on Russian air and ground operations.

This is reported by the British Ministry with reference to British intelligence data.



In the short term, the psychological shock of losing a large number of crew in this way will almost certainly hurt the morale of the Russian aerospace forces.. In the long term, there is a possibility that the current task levels will have to be reduced in order to safely manage the remaining fleet, British intelligence officials emphasize.



This is likely to undermine Russia's ability to command and coordinate its forces, especially when dealing at a fast pace.



On June 24, the air defense forces of the private military company Wagner shot down Russian military helicopters and an Il-22M air command aircraft, according to British intelligence.

"The IL-22M is part of a relatively small fleet of up to 12 aircraft, intensively used both for air command and control, and for radio relay tasks.. These special-purpose aircraft play a key role in directing Russian troops in the war against Ukraine," the British intelligence report says.

As high-value objects, they operated within the security of Russian airspace, far beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense systems.