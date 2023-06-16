In Britain, agricultural machinery with GPS is stolen and resold in Russia - media

17:11 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

It is quite obvious that Russia "produces" high-tech parts for its weapons in an unfair way. But the question is not only in the supplier of the goods, but also in the price. It is customary for Russia to buy cheaper stolen goods. Now let's trace the connection of events.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in the UK, the level of theft of farm equipment has increased by 300%. Law enforcers suspect that gangs are actively reselling it to Russians. Politico reports.

According to the publication, the equipment and equipment seem to be sent to Eastern Europe, and every day the supplies are growing in volume.

According to police officers, they have no conclusive evidence that the equipment is ultimately destined for Russia.. At the same time, they have little doubt about the final recipient of the stolen equipment.

It is noted that initially the thieves stole construction and agricultural equipment equipped with GPS devices for precise control of the tractor in the cultivated field.

“Theft of GPS systems is a huge problem. Whether there is a connection with Russia, I don’t know, but they are very valuable and easy to remove. They cost eight, nine, ten thousand apiece,” the official told the publication.

