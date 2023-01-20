Britain proposes "hybrid" tribunal for Russia

UK joins group of international partners to seek criminal accountability for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
This was stated by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley, according to the website of the British government on Friday, January 20.
It is noted that the participation of Britain will include an assessment of the possibility of creating a new "hybrid" tribunal, a specialized court integrated into the national justice system of Ukraine with international elements.
