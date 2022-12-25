Dozens of flights canceled at major UK airports due to bad weather

09:26 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

At three major British airports on December 11-12, dozens of flights were canceled or postponed due to heavy snowfalls.



It is reported by the BBC.



More than 50 flights were canceled at Heathrow Airport on Sunday alone due to weather-induced restrictions on how many planes can be taken in and out in an hour. Passengers were warned that problems are expected on Monday.



Stansted Airport has announced a complete suspension of operations - the runway has become too dangerous to use.



Flights are also canceled and delayed at Gatwick Airport.



In most of Britain these days - heavy snowfalls, ice, poor visibility. Due to bad weather, delays are also observed on the railway.