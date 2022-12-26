Bus with 70 illegal migrants detained in Bulgaria

08:51 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A bus with 70 illegal migrants was detained on the Trakia highway in Bulgaria.



This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria.



The passenger bus was checked during the line control by the traffic police for km 265 in the direction of Sofia. The bus was reportedly parked after being slightly damaged in the crash..



Among the illegal immigrants were only men. They had no papers but claimed to be of Afghan descent. Also with them were two citizens of Romania, who transported them.



According to the police, the age of the detainees is from 13 to 38 years. At the same time, 14 of them received medical assistance, as they were exhausted and weakened.



Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against Romanian citizens.