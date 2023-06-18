Historic escape tunnel discovered in Berlin

12:35 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the construction process in Berlin, the capital of Germany, a tunnel connected with the history of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) and used to escape to the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) was discovered.



Information about this appeared in the Berliner Zeitung.



The tunnel was discovered on the border of the districts of Mitte and Wedding in Berlin and is very small - only 50 cm wide and 70 cm high.



Representatives of the State Department for the Protection of Monuments said that the existence of this tunnel was known, but geophysical studies made it possible to establish its depth.



It is interesting to note that the tunnel was created during the existence of the Berlin Wall, which divided the city during the division of Germany.



The builders who discovered the tunnel declared their intention not to destroy it or fill it with concrete, but instead to fill it with liquid soil.



World War II led to the division of Berlin between the allies. The western part was controlled by Western countries, while the eastern part was under the control of the Soviet Union.



The Berlin Wall was built to prevent the emigration of residents from the socialist part of the city to democratic areas.. The wall existed from 1961 to 1989.