In the Belgorod region announced a massive shelling

10:00 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced a massive night strike on Shebekino. According to him, there are wounded. Children are being evacuated from two districts in the region.

"At night, more precisely, at 3:15, a massive blow was dealt to the city," Gladkov said.

He also said that the evacuation of children from two districts is beginning in the region.

"We are starting to take children out of the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky districts from today. Today the first three hundred children will be sent to Voronezh. I'm trying to go and see them now," the governor of the Belgorod region wrote.

According to him, four people were injured, two of whom were taken to the hospital.