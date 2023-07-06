Belgium passes femicide prevention law

18:34 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Belgian House of Representatives has passed a law on the prevention of femicide*, the main goal of which is to limit violence against women in the country.

This was reported by The Brussels Time.

"This is a historic turning point in the fight against gender-based violence in Belgium," Secretary of State for Gender Equality Marie-Coline Leroy said in a press release.

The law enshrines the legal definition of femicide, which is the intentional killing of women because of their gender:

murder of female acquaintances - for example, committed by a current or former partner;

murder of unknown women - murder of a sex worker by a client;

indirect femicide - the death of a woman due to forced abortion;

hate killing directly based on gender.

In addition, the concept also includes the concept of gender-based killing, which will be applied to crimes against LGBTQ+ individuals.



The text will also collect statistics on femicide and train police and judges to deal with cases of violence against women.

"It's important to fight, but it's also important to celebrate victories," Sarah Schlitz, co-author of the law and MP, said.

There have been at least 17 femicide victims in Belgium since the start of the year, according to the Stop Feminicide blog, which tracks media reports of murders of women.. In 2022, there were at least 24 victims.

* Femicide is a sex and gender based term for hate crimes, broadly defined as the deliberate killing of women.