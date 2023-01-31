16:15 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of January 31, Belgium's Tiange 2 nuclear reactor will be permanently shut down after 40 years of operation.



This is stated in the publication Euractiv.



Thus, the second nuclear reactor in the country will be stopped.



Under Belgium's 2003 nuclear phase-out law, Tiange 2 will be taken offline, despite calls from politicians across the political spectrum and public associations to stop the closure of nuclear reactors.

“After Dul 3 was stopped in September, Tianj 2 will be stopped tomorrow. Together they produced almost as much electricity as the sun and wind combined. Tragic. Keeping as many nuclear power plants open as possible for as long as possible should be an absolute priority," Conservative politician Bart de Wever tweeted on Monday.

Five nuclear reactors will remain in operation in Belgium after the closure of Tiange 2. Dul 1 and 2 are due to close in 2025.



Dul 3 closed last September, prompting citizens and non-profits to sue the state, nuclear operator Engie and transmission system operator Elia over concerns about security of supply amid soaring energy prices and ahead of a hard winter due to the war Russia in Ukraine.