Belarus creates its own PMC - DW

The private Belarusian security company GardService is expanding its staff and conducting training for them, which may indicate its transformation into a military company modeled on the Wagner PMC.
According to Deutsche Welle, this was stated by the representative of the Joint Transitional Cabinet of the Belarusian oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya for defense and national security Valery Sakhashchik.
According to Sakhashchik, GardService employees are being trained to participate in hostilities. According to him, the company's personnel have been training for several months, while training takes place at several Belarusian training grounds.
He added that recently the company has significantly expanded the number of its employees. According to the Belarusian oppositionist, their number may already reach more than a thousand people:
The interlocutor of DW believes that the employees of "GardService" can be used in sabotage and reconnaissance groups and further for assault - just like mercenaries of the Russian private military company "Wagner". Earlier, Valery Sakhashchik said that Vladimir Putin's GardService "invested a very serious amount" and is creating a "Belarusian analogue of Wagner" out of it.
