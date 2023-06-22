Mi-24 military helicopter "landed negatively" in Belarus

16:05 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A Mi-24 helicopter, which probably belonged to the Air Force of the Russian Federation, crashed in Belarus. The crash occurred on the section of the highway between Ivatsevichi and Baranovichi. According to preliminary information, the crew survived.

There is no official confirmation from the Ministry of Defense of Belarus whose helicopter fell - Belarusian or Russian

However, in the published photo with the helicopter, the inscription “Dangerous” on the tail is visible, as well as a red star, as on the helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces. On helicopters of the Armed Forces of Belarus, the star is depicted a little differently - with a thin red border;

In addition, a symbol similar to Z is visible on the case - the Russian Ministry of Defense has been using it since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine;

Based on the combination of sizes and mutual arrangement of markings and inscriptions, as well as the presence of the letter Z, it can be assumed that the photo shows the wreckage of the Mi-24 VKS Russian helicopter (and not the Belarusian Armed Forces).