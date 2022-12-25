Belarus announces completion of check of combat readiness of troops

14:33 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Belarus announced the completion of the combat readiness check of the country's Armed Forces, which began 6 days ago.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.



The Belarusian Defense Ministry reports that the Armed Forces have completed combat readiness checks carried out on behalf of the self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko.



On behalf of Lukashenka, on December 13, Belarus began a sudden check of the combat readiness of the army and is moving part of the equipment closer to the border with Ukraine.



One of the military units was given the task of covering and guarding an object on the southern border of the country, that is, on the border with Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced on December 13 that it did not detect units on the border with Belarus that are capable of carrying out an invasion. The State Border Guard Service considers the announced check of the combat readiness of the Belarusian army as escalating the situation







