In Belarus, they want to introduce the death penalty for officials and the military for treason

12:26 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Belarus plans to execute for high treason. The House of Representatives of Belarus has adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to the Codes on Criminal Liability".

It is reported by Reform.by.



The death penalty, according to the bill, can be applied to an official who has betrayed the state, or a soldier.



We are talking about "a deterrent effect on destructive elements, as well as a demonstration of a resolute struggle against treason to the state," the press service of the House of Representatives noted in a commentary.

"The draft law proposes amendments to the sanctions of part 2 of article 356 of the Criminal Code, providing for the possibility of applying an exceptional measure of punishment in the form of the death penalty for treason against the state, committed by an official holding a public position, or a person who is subject to the status of a military man. in connection with this, articles 58 and 59 of the Criminal Code are also being brought into line, ”the press service said in a comment.

The project also introduces a clarification to article 360 of the country's Criminal Code on sabotage. Instead of "damaging economic security and defense capacity," the purpose of committing a crime will be considered "damaging economic and (or) military security." They also want to supplement the article with a note on the release of a person from criminal liability for preparatory actions for sabotage if it is prevented.

Belarus is the only country in Europe where the death penalty is enshrined as a measure of punishment at the legislative level.