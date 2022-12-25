In Belarus, they want to introduce the death penalty for officials and the military for treason

Belarus plans to execute for high treason. The House of Representatives of Belarus has adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to the Codes on Criminal Liability".
It is reported by Reform.by.
The death penalty, according to the bill, can be applied to an official who has betrayed the state, or a soldier.
We are talking about "a deterrent effect on destructive elements, as well as a demonstration of a resolute struggle against treason to the state," the press service of the House of Representatives noted in a commentary.
The death penalty, according to the bill, can be applied to an official who has betrayed the state, or a soldier.
We are talking about "a deterrent effect on destructive elements, as well as a demonstration of a resolute struggle against treason to the state," the press service of the House of Representatives noted in a commentary.
The project also introduces a clarification to article 360 of the country's Criminal Code on sabotage. Instead of "damaging economic security and defense capacity," the purpose of committing a crime will be considered "damaging economic and (or) military security." They also want to supplement the article with a note on the release of a person from criminal liability for preparatory actions for sabotage if it is prevented.
Belarus is the only country in Europe where the death penalty is enshrined as a measure of punishment at the legislative level.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments