Wedding bus overturns in Australia, there are casualties

11:05 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

10 people died and 25 were injured in a road accident in the state of New South Wales in Australia. All the victims on a charter flight were returning from a wedding.



It is reported by Reuters.



It is noted that the accident occurred on the evening of June 11 near Greta in Hunter Well. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. While it is known that the police detained the 58-year-old bus driver.



The accident was commented by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz.