Australia searches for missing radioactive cesium capsule on 1,400-kilometer stretch of road

09:08 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Australian mining company Rio Tinto reports the loss of a capsule containing radioactive caesium-137 in Western Australia. They are looking for her on a section of the road about 1400 km.



Reuters writes about it.



It is noted that a capsule with a diameter of 6 millimeters was part of a sensor for measuring the density of iron ore.. It probably fell on the highway while being transported from the Rio Tinto mine to the city of Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

"The capsule, probably dropped from the truck, was part of an iron ore density sensor that Rio Tinto Ltd outsourced to a specialized contractor for transportation.. On Monday, the company apologized for the losses.

The disappearance of the capsule was discovered on January 25, more than a week after the sensor was brought to Perth, according to The New York Times.

"According to the authorities, a capsule containing a small amount of caesium-137 is dangerous for radioactive. An hour of exposure at a distance of about a meter is equivalent to 10 X-rays, and prolonged contact can cause skin burns, acute radiation sickness and cancer.

The state's chief medical officer, Dr. Andrew Robertson, has warned the public to stay at least five meters away from the capsule if they spot it.



The authorities acknowledged that they had a huge distance to travel and that the search would likely take weeks.



Authorities noted that the sensor with the capsule was placed in a wooden box that was bolted to a pallet and placed in the back of a flatbed truck.. They believe the vibrations from the truck cracked the sensor and also dislodged the bolt, leaving a hole in the bottom of the box.. It is assumed that the capsule fell out of the sensor through the hole onto the surface of the truck and bounced onto the road.



Authorities are currently working on the difficult task of finding a capsule along the path of a 1,400-kilometer truck journey from the north of Newman - a small town in the outlying Kimberley region - to a train station in Perth's northeastern suburbs.. The search is being conducted by the State Fire and Emergency Department, along with experts from the radiation industry, Reuters notes.



On Tuesday, January 31, the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency ARPANSA said it had joined the search for the capsule.

"ARPANSA has dispatched a deployment team with specialized vehicle and portable detection equipment to support the search for a transport route between the Pilbara region and Perth," the statement said.

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO) has also sent radiation service teams, as well as detection and imaging equipment, according to ARPANSA.

"ARPANSA is committed to supporting efforts to locate the missing source and protect the community from the harmful effects of radiation," the organization said.

The police believe the capsule's disappearance is an accident.