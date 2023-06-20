Tourist bathyscaphe with five people, including a British billionaire, has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean

14:44 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A small bathyscaphe, which was supposed to deliver tourists to the wreck of the Titanic in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean, has gone missing.

Five people are on board the tourist submersible, including OceanGate Expedition CEO and founder Stockton Rush, submarine commander Paul-Henri Nargolet and British billionaire Hamish Harding.



Hours after the submarine went off the radar, Harding's adopted son Brian Saz wrote on his social media:

“Thoughts and prayers for my stepfather Hamish Harding as his submarine went missing while exploring the Titanic.”. The search and rescue operation continues."

According to OceanGate, the five-person bathyscaphe has a 96-hour air supply.. More than 30 hours have passed since the disappearance of the submarine, so there is still hope for the rescue of the crew. Moreover, according to media reports, one of the missing tourists got in touch.

"I'm fine," he wrote, thanking everyone who tried to contact him. He also noted that the team is focused on waiting for rescuers.

According to the media, private underwater excursions to the wreckage of the Titanic cost tens of thousands of dollars. It usually takes about eight hours to dive to the Titanic and rise to the surface.



Billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, is the owner of Action Aviation, a company that sells and operates aircraft.. In 2022, Harding flew into space as a tourist aboard a Blue Origin manned aircraft. He also set three Guinness records: the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth through both poles, the longest distance traveled in the deepest part of the ocean, and the longest stay at such a depth.