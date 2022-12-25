More than a thousand flights delayed in America due to bad weather

08:45 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In the United States, more than a thousand flights were delayed and 48 canceled due to adverse weather in several regions.



This was reported by FlightAware.



On a day when millions of people return home to celebrate Thanksgiving, three major airports serving New York have urged passengers to check in early due to inclement weather in several regions of the United States.



According to data published on the FlightAware website, 1,056 flights to the United States, from the United States and domestically were delayed, and 48 flights were canceled.



A large weather front moved Sunday morning from the Mississippi River valley to the northeast, bringing with it showers and gusty winds that could disrupt the plans of millions of travelers.