Afghanistan closes all women's hairdressers and beauty salons

15:57 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In early August, all women's hairdressers and beauty salons will stop working in Afghanistan, the corresponding order was issued by the Taliban, who control the country.



The BBC writes about it.

A spokesman for the Moral Propaganda Ministry told the BBC that businesses have one month to comply with the order, starting on July 2, when they were first informed of the move.

This is the latest restriction on a number of Taliban decisions against women's rights, the newspaper writes.

Taliban deprive Afghan women of their most basic human rights. They violate women's rights. With this decision, they deprive women of the opportunity to serve other women.. When I heard this news, I was shocked. It appears that the Taliban have no political agenda other than focusing on women's bodies. They are trying to eliminate women at all levels of life," one Afghan woman said on condition of anonymity.

Beauty salons remained open even after the Taliban took back power two years ago after the withdrawal of US troops.. However, shop windows were often covered, and images of women in salons were spray-painted to obscure their faces.



The Taliban government did not explain what prompted the ban, or what alternatives, if any, would be available to women after the salons closed.



Another Afghan woman, who asked not to be named, said her friends confirmed the closure of hairdressers in Kabul and elsewhere.