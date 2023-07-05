Afghanistan closes all women's hairdressers and beauty salons

In early August, all women's hairdressers and beauty salons will stop working in Afghanistan, the corresponding order was issued by the Taliban, who control the country.
The BBC writes about it.
This is the latest restriction on a number of Taliban decisions against women's rights, the newspaper writes.
Beauty salons remained open even after the Taliban took back power two years ago after the withdrawal of US troops.. However, shop windows were often covered, and images of women in salons were spray-painted to obscure their faces.
The Taliban government did not explain what prompted the ban, or what alternatives, if any, would be available to women after the salons closed.
Another Afghan woman, who asked not to be named, said her friends confirmed the closure of hairdressers in Kabul and elsewhere.
