10:48 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, universities introduced separate education and separate entrances for men and women.. At the same time, only other women or men over a certain age could teach women.

Now women are completely banned from attending universities. The decision applies to both public and private universities.

This was reported by AP with reference to the statement of the representative of the Ministry of Higher Education Ziaullah Hashmi.

Universities are instructed to immediately implement this decision and report on it.