Shooting at Chisinau airport

18:05 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At the international airport of the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, on the afternoon of June 30, there was a shooting committed by one of the passengers, at least one injured border guard was previously known. Staff and passengers have been evacuated from the airport.



According to NewsMaker, police confirmed the shooting.

"At the Chisinau airport, one of the passengers opened fire. The press secretary of the General Inspectorate of Police, Diana Fetko, confirmed the information about the shots that appeared in the media.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a foreign citizen who was banned from entering Moldova used firearms. Special services are preparing to storm the premises in which the "shooter" has barricaded himself.



In connection with the incident, all flights scheduled for June 30 are delayed at the airport.