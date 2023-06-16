Apple denies Russia's FSB allegations of surveillance

Apple denies claims by the Russian FSB that it "exposed US spying" on Russian users through the use of Apple devices.
It is reported by Reuters.
The company said that Apple has never worked and will not work with any government to install secret software in any products manufactured by Apple.
Recall, according to RosSMI, on June 1, the FSB allegedly "revealed an operation by American intelligence services" related to "the use of malware installed on Apple equipment" and that "several thousand devices were infected" in Russia.
