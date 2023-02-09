Already 16,000 people have died due to the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria

12:07 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 16,000. This was reported by CNN with reference to local authorities and international organizations.



It is noted that the total number of deaths in Syria is at least 3162 people.



Some 1,262 deaths have been recorded in Damascus-controlled areas, according to Syrian state media. Another 1,900 people died in rebel-controlled areas in the northwest of the country.



In Turkey, the death toll rose to 12,873, with about 63,000 others affected.



Aid agencies have warned that the death toll is likely to rise significantly, especially in Syria as search and rescue efforts approach the 72-hour mark.