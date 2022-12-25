Uzbekistan will not agree to "gas relations" with Russia

Uzbek Energy Minister Zhorabek Mirzamakhmudov, in response to the proposal of the Russian Federation on a "gas union", said that Tashkent would not agree to political conditions that would jeopardize its national interests.
Russia is known to have said last month that it was discussing a gas alliance with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to support supplies between the three countries and other buyers, including China.
According to Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbekistan has not yet received an offer.
However, Uzbekistan is still partly dependent on foreign gas. Tashkent has experienced gas shortages in the past few days as consumption soared due to the cold season.
Mirzamakhmudov said the cold snap forced Uzbekistan to stop exporting 6 million cubic meters of gas a day to China.
He noted that the country produces about 52 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, while imports amount to 4 billion cubic meters, and exports - 2.7 billion cubic meters.
