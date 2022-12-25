Uzbekistan will not agree to "gas relations" with Russia

14:14 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Uzbek Energy Minister Zhorabek Mirzamakhmudov, in response to the proposal of the Russian Federation on a "gas union", said that Tashkent would not agree to political conditions that would jeopardize its national interests.



It is reported by Reuters.



Russia is known to have said last month that it was discussing a gas alliance with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to support supplies between the three countries and other buyers, including China.



According to Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbekistan has not yet received an offer.

"Even if a gas agreement is signed with Russia, this does not mean an alliance," he said, noting that negotiations were underway to supply Russian gas via a pipeline through Kazakhstan, but it would be a "technical contract" and not an alliance.

"If we import gas from another country, we cooperate only on the basis of a commercial sales contract. We will never agree to political conditions in exchange for gas.. In short, we will receive the gas contract offered to us only if we agree to it, otherwise not,” Mirzamakhmudov said.

However, Uzbekistan is still partly dependent on foreign gas. Tashkent has experienced gas shortages in the past few days as consumption soared due to the cold season.



Mirzamakhmudov said the cold snap forced Uzbekistan to stop exporting 6 million cubic meters of gas a day to China.



He noted that the country produces about 52 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, while imports amount to 4 billion cubic meters, and exports - 2.7 billion cubic meters.