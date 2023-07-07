The UN Human Rights Office opposed the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Office in Geneva responded to reports of a possible shipment of cluster munitions from the United States to Ukraine. They said they oppose the use of cluster munitions, writes Bild.
The Office called on Russia and Ukraine to join the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the use, production and transfer of certain types of conventional cluster munitions. It has been signed by over 100 countries. Germany is a signatory, but the US is not.
Earlier, The Washington Post reported thatthe United States intends to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new arms package.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock on Friday, July 7, after reports that Washington plans to provide Kiev with these weapons, said that Germany does not approve of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.
