The UN Human Rights Office opposed the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine

18:14 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Office in Geneva responded to reports of a possible shipment of cluster munitions from the United States to Ukraine. They said they oppose the use of cluster munitions, writes Bild.

"Such munitions kill and maim people long after the end of the conflict. Therefore, their use must be stopped immediately," a spokeswoman for the Geneva office said on Friday, July 7.

The Office called on Russia and Ukraine to join the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the use, production and transfer of certain types of conventional cluster munitions. It has been signed by over 100 countries. Germany is a signatory, but the US is not.