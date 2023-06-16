Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies

11:57 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Milan hospital of San Raffaele, at the age of 86, the leader of the largest right-wing party Forza Italia, three times Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi, died.

This is reported by the Italian media.

Berlusconi returned to Milan's San Raffaele clinic last Friday after a lengthy 45-day hospital stay. In April, the politician was hospitalized with a lung infection linked to chronic leukemia.



Berlusconi served three times as prime minister. His health has deteriorated significantly in recent years, having undergone heart surgery, overcoming prostate cancer, and frequenting hospitals after contracting COVID-19 and developing bilateral pneumonia in 2020.

Italian politician and businessman. Served as Prime Minister of Italy in 1994, 2001-2006 and 2008-2011. Media tycoon, owner of the Fininvest holding, which united about 150 companies operating in almost all areas of Italian life, including the Milan football club. The richest resident of Italy (25th place in the list of the richest people on the planet according to Forbes magazine for 2005).