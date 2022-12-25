Ukrainians staged a protest under the theater "La Scala" for the premiere of Russian opera

16:44 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian activists staged a protest action near the La Scala theater in Milan for the opening of the season by the Russian opera Boris Godunov.

"The premiere with many famous guests was overshadowed by protests," the Austrian news agency APA quotes.

The agency reports that there were several protests near La Scala. One of them was staged by supposedly "leftist radical activists" who tried to break through the fence in front of the entrance to the theater, the other by members of the Italian climate group Ultima Generazione ("The Last Generation"), who poured blue paint over the facade before the premiere.



In addition, representatives of the Ukrainian community of Milan organized a protest against the Russian repertoire.. Activists with blue and yellow flags held banners with slogans such as "La Scala should not contribute to Putin's propaganda" and "Stop wars, stop Russia, stop Putin."

"This demonstration is not against culture, but against propaganda," one of the organizers of the Ukrainian action explained.

The high-profile opening of the La Scala season was attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Italian Prime Minister George Maloney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.