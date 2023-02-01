Ukraine deserves to join NATO - the new president of the Czech Republic

10:49 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Czech President-elect Petr Pavel said Ukraine should be allowed to join NATO "as soon as the war is over."



The politician said this in a BBC commentary.

"Mr Pavel, a retired NATO general, said that Ukraine would be 'morally and practically ready' to join the Western alliance after the end of the conflict," the statement said.

In his first interview with international media since his election, General Pavlo also strongly defended Western military support for Kyiv, saying there should be "almost no restrictions" on what states should send to Ukraine, the outlet notes.

"Speaking from the renaissance Grzansky Palace, a few hundred meters from Prague Castle, he said that for him sending Western fighters such as F-16s is "not taboo", but he is not sure that they can be delivered within the time frame that may be useful for Kiev," the journalists said.

What is known about Peter Pavel

On January 28, voting in the second round of the presidential elections ended in the Czech Republic, in which the former head of the NATO Military Committee, retired General Petr Pavel, who advocates military assistance to Ukraine, won.



In 2015-2018, Petr Pavel held the highest military position in NATO, heading the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Alliance. The politician supports the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, and also initiated a fundraiser to help the Ukrainian military.



On January 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with newly elected President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel and invited him to visit Ukraine. The Slovak edition Pravda.sk wrote that Pavel was already planning his visit to Kyiv. It is noted that the President of the Czech Republic intends to visit Ukraine together with the President of Slovakia Chaputova.