Does the inspection of the army of Belarus threaten with an attack on Ukraine estimated in ISW

13:28 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

An attack by Belarusian troops on Ukraine is still unlikely, despite an extraordinary check of the readiness of the Belarusian military.

This is discussed in the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

"Belarusian troops are unlikely to attack Ukraine, despite an extraordinary check of the readiness of Belarusian troops on December 13," the analytical report says.

The ISW recalled that on December 13, Alexander Lukashenko gave the order to conduct an extraordinary comprehensive check of the readiness of the Belarusian troops. The exercises are not a cover for the concentration of Belarusian and / or Russian troops near the positions for the invasion of Ukraine, analysts said.



It is planned to deploy Belarusian units at training grounds throughout Belarus, perform engineering tasks and work out

forcing the Neman and Berezina rivers, which are more than 170 km and 70 km away from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, respectively.

Footage posted on social media on December 13 shows a convoy of Belarusian BMPs and trucks reportedly moving from Kolodische, east of Minsk, towards Gatava, 6km south of Minsk.

A column of military equipment was spotted near Minsk.



These are dozens of infantry fighting vehicles, trucks, armored vehicles. Vehicles with Lukashenka's flags moved from the agro-town of Kolodishchi towards the agro-town of Gatovo. pic.twitter.com/ZiCCTOL3Wo — Charter97.org (@charter_97) December 13, 2022

"It is reported that on December 13, Belarusian forces deployed 25 BTR-80s and 30 trucks with personnel towards Malarita, Brest (about 15 km from Ukraine). It is reported that Russian T-80 tanks were transferred from the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Brest, Belarus, to the Brest training ground also in Brest (about 30 km from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border) around December 12, ”the analytical report says.

According to analysts, on December 13, Russia deployed three MiG-31K interceptors to the Belarusian airfield in Machulishchi. This deployment is likely part of Russian information operations on the addition of Belarusian ground forces to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ISW notes that Belarus is extremely unlikely to invade Ukraine in the foreseeable future.