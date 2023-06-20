The threat of tornadoes and hurricanes: the US Southeast is in danger

10:04 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Southeastern United States faces threat of tornadoes and hurricanes, putting at least 50 million people at risk. These natural disasters have already killed one person and affected about 20 Mississippi residents, according to CNN.



More than 50 million people in the southeast are reported to be at risk from severe storms, and power outages have cut power to nearly half a million people in the south amid uninterrupted heat and record high temperatures.



During the night from Sunday to Monday, a tornado in the state of Mississippi led to loss of life and destruction of buildings in the vicinity of the cities of Bay Springs and Luin in Jasper County.



It is estimated that about half a million people were left without electricity in the central and southern parts of the United States.. Severe weather, including tornadoes and major hail, continues in the Gulf Coast and Southeast region, including the state of Florida.



There were more than 70 storm reports in the southeast on Monday alone, including eight tornado reports, mostly in central Mississippi, according to the Storm Prediction Center.