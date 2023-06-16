Impact on millions of people: UN cuts food aid to Syria

12:39 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

From the beginning of July, the UN World Food Program plans to cut food aid and funding for nearly half of Syria's 5.5 million people supported by the organization.

This will be a major blow to the 2.5 million people who are already getting only half the food they need and are barely able to survive, experts say.



The decline in aid is due to the rapid depletion of funding, rising transaction costs and growing needs on the ground.



Specialists point out that from October it will become impossible to maintain the current level of assistance in countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Chad, Mali, Palestine, Tanzania and Yemen.



Syria needs at least $180 million (€166 million) to avoid cuts before the end of the year.