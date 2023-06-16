Scientists create synthetic human embryos

08:17 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Scientists have created synthetic human embryos from stem cells, without the participation of eggs and sperm, writes The Guardian.



Scientists at the University of Cambridge characterize them more as models of early-stage embryos, lacking a beating heart and brain buds, but include cells that form the placenta and the embryo itself. Such embryonic models are created by reprogramming stem cells, said Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz.



Synthetic human embryos could help research genetic disorders and the biological causes of recurrent miscarriages, scientists say.



On the other hand, such research can raise serious moral and legal issues, as laboratory-grown embryos are not subject to current legislation in the UK and other countries. Embryos can be grown in the laboratory for up to 14 days. In addition, such embryo models are not yet allowed to be implanted in the womb of women.



In addition, scientists need to find out whether the embryonic models have the potential to mature past the early stages of development.



Similar experiments with mouse and monkey cells have already been carried out in Israel and China. When mouse embryos were implanted into the wombs of female mice, they did not develop into living animals. Monkey embryos were also implanted in the womb of female monkeys: some of them showed signs of pregnancy, but it did not develop for more than a few days.. So far, scientists have not decided what is the reason for the unsuccessful experiment: it is technical or biological.