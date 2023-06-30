Russian exercises in Belarus extended until July 9 - Belarusian Gayun

14:13 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The exercises of the military units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in Belarus have been extended until at least July 9, 2023. This is evidenced by the schedule of the exercises at the Belarusian training grounds, the monitoring group "Belarusian Guyun" reports.

"The starting points will be July 1-3, but Domanovo, Lepelsky, Osipovichsky and Obuz-Lesnovsky work seven days a week. Once again, it is clearly visible where there are no and where there are Russians," the message says.

In general, according to observers, training will continue from July 3 to the following dates:

227 combined-arms training ground "Borisovsky" (Borisovsky district) until 08.07;

polygon "Gozhsky" 6 ombr. (Grodno region) - until 07.07;

polygon "Brest" 38 edshbr. (Brest region) - until 08.07;

polygon "Osipovichsky" 51 abr. (Osipovichi district) - until 09.07;

212th aviation training ground "Niman" (Novogrudok district) - until 07.07;

230 combined-arms training ground "Obuz-Lesnovsky" (Baranovichi district) - until 09.07;

174 training ground of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces "Domanovo" (Ivatsevichi district) - until 09.07;

polygon "Lepelsky" 19 OMB. (Lepel district) - until 09.07;