Police killing of 17-year-old boy in France: 150 people arrested for participating in riots

11:45 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The death of a 17-year-old teenager, who was shot dead by police on June 27 in the Parisian suburb of Hauts-de-Seine, caused concern throughout the country and mass protests that escalated into riots and clashes with police.

Protesters set fire to garbage and cars and threw bottles and fireworks at police officers who tried to disperse them.. Mass protests took place in the suburbs and working-class districts of Paris, and then they were picked up in cities across the country, including Toulouse, Dijon and Lyon. 150 protesters arrested overnight

Protests erupted in France for a second night in a row with security forces deployed to prevent violence spreading over the fatal shooting of a teenager by police.



Around 2,000 riot police have been called up in suburbs around Paris



Latest developments: https://t.co/QpK2P4XXQC pic.twitter.com/jM48pK0Py7 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 29, 2023

“We are sick and tired of being treated this way,” several protesters told France 24.. One of them added that his family has been living in France for three generations, but "they will never accept us."

According to France 24, President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled an emergency meeting for June 29.

Recall that on June 27, the police shot dead a 17-year-old boy who did not stop on the orders of the traffic police. A video of the incident released online shows two policemen leaning towards the driver's window of a car. The guy decided to escape by car, however

received gunshot wounds from one of the policemen and died on the spot.

Si on focalise sur le policier de gauche on voit qu'il tient son arme à la main et dirige au moins 1 coup en direction de Nahel. Paix a son âme 😔. pic.twitter.com/NEfP7Qmd5z — Kamil Abderrahman (@kamilabderrahmn) June 28, 2023

According to the Nanterre prosecutor's office, the policeman suspected of shooting Nael remains in custody and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter.



A lawyer for the Nael family told reporters that they want the police officer to be prosecuted for murder, not manslaughter, and to transfer the investigation to another region.