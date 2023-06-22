The state flag of Ukraine was raised near the building of the European Commission on Europe Day next to the EU flags

In Brussels, near the building of the European Commission on Europe Day, next to the EU flags, the state flag of Ukraine was raised.
A video with the Ukrainian flag next to the EU flags was published on the official Twitter page of the European Commission.
🇺🇦🇪🇺 Unshakeable unity and solidarity in support of Ukraine.— European Commission (@EU_Commission) May 9, 2023
Europe was there for Ukraine when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
We are still there today. And we will be there for as long as it takes. #StandWithUkraine #EuropeDay pic.twitter.com/hSVro8GNNO
