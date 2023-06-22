The state flag of Ukraine was raised near the building of the European Commission on Europe Day next to the EU flags

14:19 09 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Brussels, near the building of the European Commission on Europe Day, next to the EU flags, the state flag of Ukraine was raised.



A video with the Ukrainian flag next to the EU flags was published on the official Twitter page of the European Commission.

"Unwavering unity and solidarity in support of Ukraine. Europe stood by Ukraine when Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. We are there today. And we will be there for as long as necessary," the European Commission said in a statement.