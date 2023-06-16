15:55 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The authorities of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation have expanded the powers of the FSB border control officers, now they will be able to confiscate passports from Russians who are not allowed to travel abroad.

The corresponding amendments to the law "On the order of exit and entry" was adopted "express" in the second and third readings by the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

According to the document, the passport is subject to "withdrawal within the competence of the court, the investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the executive power in the field of internal affairs and its territorial bodies, border agencies of the federal security service, customs authorities," the law says.



This requirement applies to those who are restricted in their right to travel because they are suspected, charged as an accused, convicted of a crime, or "avoiding obligations imposed by the court," the law says.



Those who are called up for military service and for these reasons are limited in their right to leave Russia, according to the law, will be required to hand over their passports to the authority that issued the document (as a rule, this is the Ministry of Internal Affairs). If the citizen did not hand over the passport, then it is recognized as invalid and is also subject to seizure at the border control, follows from the law.



The change in the rules governing entry and exit "will reduce the negative consequences for a citizen of the Russian Federation when he passes through passport control in order to travel abroad," the explanatory note to the document says.



The seizure of passports will also affect those who have received “electronic summonses” restricting exit from the country, lawyer Kaloy Akhilgov points out.. If a citizen is called up for military service or sent to alternative civilian service, the passport of such a citizen within five working days must be transferred for storage to the migration department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs "until the expiration of the temporary restriction."



The law will enter into force 180 days after its official publication.