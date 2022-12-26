New gas field discovered off the coast of Norway

15:09 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A new natural gas field has been found in the Barents Sea near the Norwegian coast. This was announced on December 23 by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which is part of the country's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.



It is noted that the gas field was discovered in the southern part of the Barents Sea, 85 km from the city of Hammerfest. Norwegian specialists worked in the area of the Goliath oil field, who drilled a well in order to prove the presence of oil in the rock mass. As a result of the work carried out, they discovered a 55-meter column of gas.



According to preliminary estimates, the size of the discovered deposit ranges from 9 to 21 million standard cubic meters. m in recoverable oil equivalent.