Twitter continues to suffer losses after the arrival of Musk

Advertisers massively refuse to cooperate with the American company Twitter, after the arrival of a new leadership, Elon Musk.
According to Reuters, in December 2022, Twitter Inc's advertising spending fell by 71%. Against the backdrop of such a negative result, the company is trying to rectify the situation. They have already proposed a number of solutions that can return the location of the advertising market participants to Twitter..
In particular, Musk proposed allowing free advertising on the social network, and also lifted the ban on political advertising, giving the company more authority to post its own advertising content.
According to the Standard Media Index (SMI), Twitter's ad placement problems began as early as November 2022, when spending fell by 55% compared to the same data in 2021. And this despite the fact that it is this period that is considered the festive season. As a result, ad spend tends to increase..
The publication also mentions a study by Pathmatics. It says that advertising spending dropped significantly in November. It was this month that Musk reinstated suspended accounts and released paid account verification on Twitter..
Pathmatics estimates that since October 27, 2022 (since Musk took over), Twitter has lost 14 of its top 30 advertisers.
