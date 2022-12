09:34 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine





Musk announced this on Twitter. The head of Twitter , Elon Musk, said that the social network will block accounts that will post information about the current location of people.Musk announced this on Twitter.

"Any account that posts anyone's real-time whereabouts will be suspended as it is a breach of physical security. This includes posting links to real-time whereabouts sites," the statement said.



At the same time, Musk clarified that posting similar information with a slight delay would not be punished by blocking.