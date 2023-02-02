Turkey will not serve sanctioned aircraft from Russia, Belarus and Iran

15:46 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Turkish company Havas, the largest aircraft ground handling operator, has warned air carriers that it will not be able to handle aircraft from Russia, Belarus and Iran.



This is written by the Turkish specialized publication Haber Aero. We are talking about aircraft of American and European production, in particular Boeing and Airbus.



Havas sent a letter to airlines back in December 2022. It states that the planes are subject to US Department of Commerce restrictions, which were introduced in February 2022 due to the outbreak of a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine.



Therefore, Havas advises planning flights to Turkey only on aircraft containing no more than 25% US-made parts, as these are the only aircraft it is allowed to service.



The list includes more than 170 aircraft of Russian airlines, seven of which are Belarusian and four Iranian. Among the owners of Aeroflot are the cargo airline AirBridgeCargo, Pobeda, S7, Utair, Ural Airlines, Red Wings, Nordwind, Yamal, Azur Air, I Fly, Pegas Fly.



The list also includes Belarusian Belavia and Iranian Iran Air and Mahan Airlines.



The Havas letter also mentions the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 business jets owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.