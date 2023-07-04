Türkiye and Egypt have raised the level of diplomatic relations to the level of embassies

16:07 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Egypt have been raised to the level of embassies, which means the full restoration of diplomatic relations.

This is stated in the statement the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"This step is aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries and reflects the mutual desire to develop bilateral relations in accordance with the interests of the Turkish and Egyptian peoples," the statement said.

Cairo announced the appointment of Amr al-Hamami as its ambassador to Ankara, and Turkey proposed the candidacy of Salih Mutlu Shen for the post of ambassador to Cairo.



Thus, the countries are working on updating diplomatic relations between Cairo and Ankara and strengthening cooperation in the interests of the peoples of Turkey and Egypt, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.



Note that relations between the countries deteriorated a decade ago after the clashes in Egypt that occurred against the backdrop of the overthrow of President Mohammed Morsi.. At the time, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, condemned the actions of the African country's military, and as a result, both countries withdrew their ambassadors.