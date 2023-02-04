Turkey is close to the decision to approve Finland's accession to NATO

18:37 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ready to agree that the steps taken by Helsinki to solve security problems were enough to ratify the country's membership in the alliance.

It is reported by Bloomberg, citing informed sources.

The announcement could be made before Turkey's parliament goes into recess in mid-March ahead of elections scheduled for May, they said.

“Two countries, Turkey and Hungary, must ratify the treaty. We are waiting for them to ratify our applications as soon as possible,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin reminded on Thursday.

NATO member states signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Council on 5 July 2022. These countries will join NATO as soon as all member states of the alliance ratify the accession protocols. Turkey blocked the accession process. Ankara demands that both countries declare Kurdish organizations terrorist and extradite persons accused by Turkey of terrorism.



Marin also noted that she does not like the debate, in which Sweden, which applied together with Finland, is seen as a problem.



Relations between Turkey and Sweden have deteriorated in recent weeks after a far-right activist publicly burned a copy of the Koran. Erdogan said after that that Ankara would no longer support Sweden on its way to the alliance.. Speaking to Turkish youth, he said that Turkey could ratify Finland's NATO membership separately from Sweden. Turkey may allow Finland into NATO "if Finland does not make the same mistake as Sweden," he said.



Erdogan's tough stance on Sweden could be the impetus for consolidating support for his conservative and nationalist voters in the upcoming elections.