16:16 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The plane of the President of Russia entered the airspace of Belarus, before that, 2 more planes took off from Moscow and St. Petersburg in order to divert attention from the aircraft carrying Vladimir Putin.



It is reported that Il-96-300PU with registration number RA-96022 entered the airspace of Belarus. The plane took off from St. Petersburg at 14:25 local time. The flight number is RSD111.



Probably, for conspiracy, another Il-96-300PU with the number RA-96020 was raised from the Moscow Vnukovo airport at 14:30. The flight number is RSD1/RSD001.



In addition, in the morning, two sides of Putin RA-96022 and RA-96014 were immediately transferred to St. Petersburg, the second one was also raised into the sky after the plane with Putin took off.



On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Minsk with a wide government delegation. First, a meeting is planned with the participation of all ministers, after that a one-on-one meeting between Lukashenka and Putin, and then a press conference.



Now the Russian dictator has already left for Belarus. Its board is accompanied by three aircraft at once.



The meeting between Lukashenka and Putin will also be attended by the defense ministers of Belarus and Russia, Viktor Khrenin and Sergei Shoigu.



It is reported that the parties will discuss "the process of implementing previously adopted union programs", in particular trade and economic cooperation and joint projects "with an emphasis on import substitution", cooperation in the energy sector and security issues.



In early December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu flew to Minsk. At that time, amendments were signed with Belarus to an agreement on the joint provision of regional security in the military sphere.



At the same time, it was reported that Putin and Lukashenko agreed to meet in December.



The press secretary of the president of the aggressor country, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to force Belarus to participate in the war against Ukraine, but hinted that Alexander Lukashenko's regime should voluntarily make a decision.





