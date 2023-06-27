A third of Russian diplomats in Switzerland are suspected of espionage

15:40 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Switzerland's annual state security report indicates that of the 220 accredited persons of Russian diplomatic and consular offices in Geneva and Bern, at least one third works for the special services of the Russian Federation.



This high performance is partly due to Switzerland's role as a "host" for international organisations.



The report also notes that China has several dozen intelligence officers operating under diplomatic or consular protection in Switzerland.. However, their number is much smaller than that of Russia, since Chinese personnel are mostly hidden under the guise of scientists, journalists or businessmen.



Russia's war with Ukraine has created difficulties for espionage in Europe due to sanctions, visa restrictions and the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.. The absence of direct regular flights between Russia and Europe also played a significant role, and the Schengen area abolished the visa-free regime for Russian citizens for a stay of up to three months.

However, this war opened up opportunities for Russian intelligence to send more personnel to Europe, passing them off as "refugees".



Swiss intelligence agencies believe that "a large number of refugees are in fact members of the intelligence services and can move undetected while on a temporary basis."



The report indicates that it will still be difficult for Russia to operate in most Western countries, but the scope and scope of espionage activities will depend on the decisions of Western governments, which may impose sanctions.