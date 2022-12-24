'Train with the army': Poland recruits volunteers for military training

12:32 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Polish army has announced the recruitment of volunteers from 15 to 65 years old for military training as part of the "Train with the Army" project.

As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said, the country's authorities want to teach as many people as possible basic skills - handling weapons, medical care - in order to behave correctly in a crisis situation, radio Bialystok reports.



An eight-hour training course will be organized on Saturdays from mid-January to the end of February. Training will be free, cadets will be provided with food.

“We do not hide that we would like to attract everyone who has not yet decided what to do in the future to serve in the Polish Army through this kind of one-day exercises,” Blaschak assured.

In July, a Polish minister pledged that his country would have "the most powerful ground force in Europe". To do this, Warsaw will raise the target for military spending from 2.4% to 5% of GDP.. Germany spent just 1.5% of GDP on defense last year, and the authorities are now debating whether they can meet the 2% target for NATO countries after the €100bn defense fund approved this year is used up. .



The Polish army now has about 150,000 troops, by 2035 it should grow to 300,000. For comparison, the German army now has 170,000 people. Poland already has more tanks and howitzers in service than Germany.



In 2023, more than 100 billion zlotys ($21.8 billion) will be spent on the modernization of the army.