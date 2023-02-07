“They demand that the Russian Federation return the Kuriles and get out of Ukraine”: a nationwide congress was held in Tokyo

15:59 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Japanese capital, on the annual Day of the Northern Territories, the government held a national congress and adopted an appeal demanding the return of the Kuril Islands to Japan.

This is reported by the Japanese edition 47news.jp.



The northern territories in Japan are called the southern Kuril Islands - Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.



The conference adopted an appeal demanding the return of the islands to Japan. For the first time since 2018, the phrase "illegal occupation" was used in the document.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was present at the congress, said that the resumption of exchange programs, such as "visiting the Northern Graves" (allows former residents of the Kuriles to visit the graves of relatives without a visa), is "one of the top priorities for future relations between Japan and Russia". Kishida also stated that he would keep the policy of resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty.



The rally was held at the Russian Embassy in Tokyo. Its participants shouted in Japanese and Russian "Get out of the northern territories!", "Give back our islands!".



On the cars of the participants of the action, in addition to the Japanese ones, Ukrainian flags were installed. "Get out of Ukraine," they chanted over loudspeakers



What is known about the accession of the Kuril Islands to Russia

As a result of World War II, the USSR annexed the southern Kuril Islands - Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Khabomai - to its territory. In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a peace declaration, according to which Shikotan and Habomai were to be transferred to Japan after the conclusion of a peace treaty.. But the Japanese authorities in subsequent years insisted only on the return of all the islands. The peace treaty has not yet been signed.



After the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Russia banned Japanese sailors from fishing off the South Kuriles. Such a right was given to them by the Russian-Japanese agreement of 1998, which the Russian side suspended for non-payment of payments under the contract.