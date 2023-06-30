Trump says Ukraine may have to cede some territory to Russia

11:21 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "somewhat weakened" due to the failed Wagner rebellion in Russia. According to Trump, now is the time for the United States to try to mediate a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said this in a telephone conversation with Reuters.

“I want people to stop dying because of this senseless war,” Trump said.

Regarding Ukraine, Trump did not rule out that Kyiv may have to cede some territories to Russia in order to stop the war.. According to him, if he were president, everything would be "a subject of negotiations."